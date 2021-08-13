Watch
Bucks announce 'Milwaukee's Got Talent' event in September

Fiserv Forum
Posted at 11:30 AM, Aug 13, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting a talent show called "Milwaukee's Got Talent" this September.

They're looking for the area's top performers, both groups and individuals, to showcase their skills and compete for the chance to perform at a Bucks game next season.

Milwaukee's Got Talent will be hosted at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 18.

The top acts will be selected to perform on-court during halftime or timeouts at Bucks games, either on the concourses of Fiserv Forum or throughout Deer District.

The set of skills the Bucks are looking for include but are not limited to DJ'ing, tumbling, parkour, drumming, breakdancing, cheer and dance (all ages and styles).

Pre-registration for the event is required, and open now. It can be cone up until Sunday, Sept. 12 at 11:59 p.m. You can register here. Once it's complete you will receive a time slot for your audition.

Best of luck!

