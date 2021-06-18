Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving remains out for Nets-Bucks Game 7

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will remain out of Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks this Saturday.

ESPN reporter Malika Andrews writes Nets head coach Steve Nash said Friday that Irving still has some "miles to make up." He's out due to an ankle injury he sustained in Game 4.

Irving also missed Games 5 and 6. During the later game, the Bucks inched into a series 3-3 tie.

Nets star James Harden was reported to miss Game 5 due to a hamstring injury, but pulled through and played Games 5 and 6.

Game 7 starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

