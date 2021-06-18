Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving remains out for Nets-Bucks Game 7

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving holds his leg after being injured during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Nets Bucks Basketball
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 17:53:31-04

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will remain out of Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks this Saturday.

ESPN reporter Malika Andrews writes Nets head coach Steve Nash said Friday that Irving still has some "miles to make up." He's out due to an ankle injury he sustained in Game 4.

Irving also missed Games 5 and 6. During the later game, the Bucks inched into a series 3-3 tie.

Nets star James Harden was reported to miss Game 5 due to a hamstring injury, but pulled through and played Games 5 and 6.

Game 7 starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth.gif

Watch the 50th Juneteenth parade Saturday on TMJ4