Brett Favre attends first-ever NBA game, Giannis gifts his grandson a jersey

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss. Favre has repaid $600,000 in state welfare money he accepted for speeches where he didn't appear, but the state attorney general could sue Favre if he doesn’t pay interest owed on the amount, the Mississippi auditor said Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
MILWAUKEE — Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre and his grandson attended the Milwaukee Bucks game on Wednesday and even got to meet the team postgame.

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a video of the meeting on Twitter Wednesday, showing Favre talking to some of the team.

"It was fun watching you, it's my first time at a pro game in person, believe it or not. I enjoyed it. Giannis, damn you're good man," Favre said.

The video then moves to Favre's grandson who went around the locker room and met some of the players.

When he got to Giannis, he stopped and chatted with the MVP who then took off his-game worn jersey, signed it, and handed it to Favre's grandson.

Favre's grandson's reaction was appropriate. He said, "are you serious?" And Giannis was, Favre's grandson walked away with not only an autograph from Giannis but autographed, game-worn jersey.

