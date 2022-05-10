Watch
Boston Celtics defeat Milwaukee Bucks 116-108, series tied 2-2

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to pass around Boston Celtics' Grant Williams during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:10 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 22:25:16-04

MILWAUKEE — The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 116-108 Monday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Fiserv Forum.

The series is now tied 2-2.

The Bucks were leading 25-18 in the first quarter. By halftime, the defending champs continued with a slight lead 48-47.

The third quarter ended with the Bucks ahead 80-73.

During the fourth quarter, a 3-pointer from Boston's Al Horford put the Celtics in the lead 88-85.

Horford and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points each and led the Boston Celtics’ fourth-quarter comeback.

Horford scored 16 points and Tatum 12 in the fourth quarter alone to help the Celtics outscore the defending NBA champion Bucks 43-28 in the final period. Horford’s 30 points were a career playoff high for the 35-year-old veteran.

The Bucks now head to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday. The game will start at 6 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

