Bobby Portis agrees to two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks: Report

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks center and free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the team, The Athletic NBA Insider Shams Charania reports.

Portis will also have a second year player option, Charania says, citing sources.

Portis turned down potential deals from the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat, sources told Charania.

"After six NBA seasons, Portis has found a home -- and will play to repeat as a champion next season," Charania wrote on social media.

Portis was drafted in the 22nd overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2015 and was then traded to the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks.

Portis joined the Bucks in 2020 and helped the team win the NBA Championship the following year.

Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a second year player option, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip