Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73

Stuart Ramson/AP
FILE -NBA legend Julius 'Dr. J' Erving, left, greets former Milwaukee Bucks' Bob Lanier during LeBron James presentation for the NBA Rookie of the Year award at the NBA Store on New York's 5th Avenue, Tuesday, April 20, 2004. Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was 73.(AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)
Posted at 5:21 AM, May 11, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Basketball big man Bob Lanier has died after a short illness. He was 73.

Lanier was one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, muscling up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Lanier played 14 seasons with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.

The left-hander averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds. He was the No. 1 draft pick in 1970 after leading St. Bonaventure to the Final Four.

In 1992, he made the Hall of Fame, where a bronzed pair of his giant sneakers is displayed.

