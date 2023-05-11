Watch Now
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Baby number 3 on the way for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger

Mariah Riddlesprigger posted on her Instagram account that her family's dreams are becoming a reality.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Liam Antetokounmpo, Maverick Antetokounmpo
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
NBA basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, poses with his wife Mariah and their sons Liam, second from left, and Maverick at the premiere of the Disney+ film "Rise," Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The film is based on the story of Giannis Antetokounmpo's family, who emigrated from Nigeria to Greece before he and two of his brothers found success in the National Basketball Association. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Liam Antetokounmpo, Maverick Antetokounmpo
Posted at 9:16 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 22:23:34-04

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have another baby on the way!

The couple both shared on their social media accounts Wednesday that their family's dreams are becoming a reality. The image showed Antetokounmpo, Riddlespringger, and their two sons in front of a giant letters that reads "BABY" with blue and pink balloons.

This will be the couple's third child together. The Milwaukee Bucks couple currently have a three-year-old son named Liam and a one-year-old son Maverick Shai. Though photos are rarely shared on social media of the kiddos, they have been seen cheering on their dad during games.

Both Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger often share their admiration and gratitude for their family. In December, Riddlesprigger shared a photo of her and Giannis on his birthday stating, "Giannis, I seriously adore everything about you. My life would be dull without your light. The father you are to our boys is breathtaking. Happy Birthday My Love I promise this year is going to be magical."

Congratulations to the happy family!

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

FIGHT FOR AIR 480x360.png

Local News

Join us for the 2023 Fight for Air Climb