Baby number 3 on the way for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have another baby on the way!

The couple both shared on their social media accounts Wednesday that their family's dreams are becoming a reality. The image showed Antetokounmpo, Riddlespringger, and their two sons in front of a giant letters that reads "BABY" with blue and pink balloons.

This will be the couple's third child together. The Milwaukee Bucks couple currently have a three-year-old son named Liam and a one-year-old son Maverick Shai. Though photos are rarely shared on social media of the kiddos, they have been seen cheering on their dad during games.

Both Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger often share their admiration and gratitude for their family. In December, Riddlesprigger shared a photo of her and Giannis on his birthday stating, "Giannis, I seriously adore everything about you. My life would be dull without your light. The father you are to our boys is breathtaking. Happy Birthday My Love I promise this year is going to be magical."

Congratulations to the happy family!

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip