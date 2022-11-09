Average Bucks game prices forecasted to rise roughly 20% by 2025

MILWAUKEE — A new study came out from Betway that is estimating how much NBA teams will increase prices by 2025.

This forecast is called the ‘Future Fandom Cost’ Index.

If the study’s findings end up becoming a reality, the estimated prices will be an almost 20% increase of the current cost to attend a Milwaukee Bucks game.

This study estimates that Bucks fans will spend an estimated $283 per game, making them the fifth most expensive NBA team on the forecast roster.

The four teams that are ranking more expensive than the Bucks, according to the study’s forecast are:



Boston Celtics, $299

Los Angeles Lakers, $312

New York Knicks, $379

Golden State Warriors, $388

The study was conducted with six different factors in mind for the data sets: the average ticket price, price of parking, price of a 12 oz can of beer, cost of a 16 oz soft drink, price of a hot dog, and the average price of an adult jersey.

