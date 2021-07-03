Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will play in Game 6, reports say

items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) dribbles against Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Trae Young
Posted at 6:31 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 19:31:39-04

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals after missing the last two games due to a bone bruise, according to reports from ESPN.

ESPN's Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Twitter:

Young had missed the last two games after landing on a referee's foot in Game 3 of the series between the Bucks and the Hawks. Young is average 29.8 points and 9.5 assists per game so far in the 2021 playoffs.

Meanwhile, on Milwaukee's side of the court, two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to sit Game 6 out after hyperextending his knee in Game 4 of the series. He also missed Game 5.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW