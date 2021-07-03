Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will play in Game 6, reports say

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals after missing the last two games due to a bone bruise, according to reports from ESPN.

ESPN's Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Twitter:

Hawks star Trae Young will play in Game 6 tonight vs. Milwaukee, sources tell @wojespn and me. Young missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 3, 2021

Young had missed the last two games after landing on a referee's foot in Game 3 of the series between the Bucks and the Hawks. Young is average 29.8 points and 9.5 assists per game so far in the 2021 playoffs.

Meanwhile, on Milwaukee's side of the court, two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to sit Game 6 out after hyperextending his knee in Game 4 of the series. He also missed Game 5.

