'Anything can happen': Milwaukee Bucks ready for season and home opener at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The early part of the season for the Bucks? It's all a chemistry lesson. No Khris Middleton. No Joe Ingles. And no Pat Connaughton. But they have to figure it out quickly.

"At the end of the day, I don't want it to be, oh he's playing because people are not playing," Jordan Nwora says. "At the end of the day, my goal is to be playing when the team is healthy. I don't wanna be somebody who's just playing because guys are injured. I see myself as somebody who can play (and) help a team win. Help our team win. I gotta just continue to establish myself, look good not only in my teammates' eyes but Bud's eyes. Just keep doing that."

And after showing promise, first-round rookie Marjon Beauchamp is ready for his debut.

"Yeah I feel like I'm prepared," Beauchamp says. "I just gotta come with the same urgency each day and really just come with my defense. I feel like my defense will lead to my offense. Just be ready because like you said, anything can happen. So, I just gotta stay ready and but no, that's big coming from coach. He has little trust in me and stuff. I'm just gonna try to keep building that."

And yes, the Bucks fell short of their goal last year. But the goal is simple. With Giannis in the fold, they wanna compete for championships.

