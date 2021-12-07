Watch
Antetokounmpo scores 27 on 27th birthday, Bucks win 112-104

Morry Gash/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley loses the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:55 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 22:55:48-05

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo came back from a two-game absence and scored 27 points on his 27th birthday to help the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104.

The two-time MVP also had 12 rebounds in his return from a sore right calf as the Bucks won for the 10th time in 11 games.

The Bucks split the two games they played without Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points and nine rebounds while shooting 10 of 12.

