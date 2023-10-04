Watch Now
Antetokounmpo brothers to launch flagship store in Milwaukee this weekend

From left, brothers Kostas, Alex, Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo pose together at the premiere of the Disney+ film "Rise," Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The film is based on the story of the Antetokounmpo family, who emigrated from Nigeria to Greece before Giannis, Kostas and Thanasis found success in the National Basketball Association. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 18:10:15-04

MILWAUKEE — The Antetokounmpo brothers will be opening a flagship store in Milwaukee this weekend.

The Milwaukee store, called "AntetokounBros," will be located at 434 W. Juneau Ave. The launch will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All four of the Antetokounmpo brothers will be there and will sign autographs at 6 p.m. There will also be a Zoom Freak 5 giveaway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

