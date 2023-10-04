Antetokounmpo brothers to launch flagship store in Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Antetokounmpo brothers will be opening a flagship store in Milwaukee this weekend.
The Milwaukee store, called "AntetokounBros," will be located at 434 W. Juneau Ave. The launch will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
All four of the Antetokounmpo brothers will be there and will sign autographs at 6 p.m. There will also be a Zoom Freak 5 giveaway.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
MILWAUKEE!!!!— T. Antetokounmpo (@Thanasis_ante43) October 4, 2023
We are proud to announce the opening of our flagship store in the United States! Join us on Saturday for the fall drop and opening celebration 💪🏾💪🏾
🚪Doors open at 1pm
🖊️Autograph signing at 6pm
👟 Zoom Freak 5 Giveaway
📍434 W. Juneau Ave pic.twitter.com/IqYzIZZ2VR
