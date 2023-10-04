Antetokounmpo brothers to launch flagship store in Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Antetokounmpo brothers will be opening a flagship store in Milwaukee this weekend.

The Milwaukee store, called "AntetokounBros," will be located at 434 W. Juneau Ave. The launch will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All four of the Antetokounmpo brothers will be there and will sign autographs at 6 p.m. There will also be a Zoom Freak 5 giveaway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MILWAUKEE!!!!



We are proud to announce the opening of our flagship store in the United States! Join us on Saturday for the fall drop and opening celebration 💪🏾💪🏾



🚪Doors open at 1pm

🖊️Autograph signing at 6pm

👟 Zoom Freak 5 Giveaway



📍434 W. Juneau Ave pic.twitter.com/IqYzIZZ2VR — T. Antetokounmpo (@Thanasis_ante43) October 4, 2023

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip