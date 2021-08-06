Antetokounmpo brothers mark basketball achievements with visit to home city of Athens

ATHENS — The Antetokounmpo brothers are celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' big NBA championship win, and their own historic achievements in basketball between them, with a visit to their home country of Greece.

Giannis shared photos of himself and Kostas and Thanasis posing with the Bucks NBA championship trophy in front of the Acropolis of Athens on Thursday.

And earlier this week, Giannis wrote on social media, "We got one too @kostas__ante13," in reference to Kostas and his previous team, the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the championship the year before.

It was a historic moment for the brothers; all three were born and raised in Athens, and through their love of basketball and hard work, rose through the ranks to become some of the best players in the NBA. Thanasis plays with his brother Giannis with the Bucks, while Kostas now plays for the French basketball team, ASVEL Basket, based out of Lyon.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip