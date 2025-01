Antetokounmpo and Lillard both score 35 as Bucks roll past Jazz 125-110

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard each scored 35 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-110 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo also had 18 rebounds and seven assists, powering the Bucks to their ninth victory in 11 games. Lillard added eight assists, and Khris Middleton provided 22 points off the bench.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 19 points and nine rebounds. Collin Sexton scored 19 and Brice Sensabaugh finished with 17, including five 3-pointers.

Antetokounmpo combined with Middleton to score five baskets over six possessions and give Milwaukee a 35-26 lead going into the second quarter. Lillard then assisted on four straight buckets and drove for back-to-back layups to put the Bucks up 51-38 midway through the second.

Utah twice cut the deficit to three, but Milwaukee pulled away for good after halftime. Back-to-back baskets from Antetokounmpo and Lillard ignited a 20-3 run, extending the Bucks’ lead to 93-69 late in the third quarter.

Rob Gray/AP Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, goes to the basket against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Takeaways

Bucks: Milwaukee shot 61% from the field and had 33 assists on 52 baskets.

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson made four 3s and finished with 13 points and five assists after missing 10 games due to left plantar fasciitis.

Key moment

Starting with back-to-back baskets, Antetokounmpo and Lillard combined for seven field goals to power Milwaukee’s decisive third-quarter run.

Key stats

Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Lillard picked apart Utah’s defense for 40 minutes. Milwaukee’s top three scorers combined to make 40 baskets and score 92 points. Each player shot better than 60% from the field, with Middleton topping the trio at 77%.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Tuesday. Milwaukee is at Portland, while Utah visits Golden State.

