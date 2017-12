Liamani Segura, a 9-year-old Milwaukee Bucks fan, absolutely crushed it when she was asked to sing the National Anthem before Thursday's game.

Before the Bucks took the floor against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Liamani grabbed the mic and left everyone in the BMO Harris Bradley Center stunned with her vocals.

Watch the video above to listen to Liamani sing at Thursday’s game.