Hal Greer (15) of the Philadelphia 76ers and Bob Dandridge and Lou Alcindor of the Milwaukee Bucks watch ball drop through hoop as Greer scored fourth period field goal that made him 6th player in National Basketball Association history to score 20,000 points in a career. Score gave Greer 20,000 career points in Sixers ? Bucks game in Philadelphia on Friday, Jan. 29, 1971. (AP Photo/WGI) Associated Press

Detroit Pistons' Dave Bing protects the ball from Jon McGlocklin of the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter of Friday's game in Detroit, March 6, 1971. Bing's headgear is to protect a fractured left cheek he received in a game earlier this week. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers Gail Goodrich, center, has his eye on the loose ball along with Chicago Bulls Chet Walker, right, and Jim King during their NBA Western Conference semifinal playoff game at the Forum in Los Angeles, April 7, 1971. At left is Lakers Wilt Chamberlain. Lakers won, 109-98, to win best-of-seven series and advance to the western finals against the Milwaukee Bucks starting Sunday. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Bucks’ Oscar Robertson is knocked to the floor after he blocked shot by Los Angeles Lakers’ Wilt Chamberlain, right, during NBA playoffs at Milwaukee, April 10, 1971. Lew Alcindor is at left. The Bucks won the first game of the second round, 106-85. (AP Photo/Paul Shane) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks center Kareem Abdul Jabbar (33), (formerly Lew Alcindor) climbs for a layup shot in first period Nov. 5, 1971 in Chicago. Trying to block is Chicago Bulls center Clifford Ray (14) and in background is Bulls guard Bob Weiss (8). Milwaukee won 104-102. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks Bob Dandridge (10) juggles a pass under the basket in second half action at Oakland Coliseum as San Francisco Warriors edged Bucks, 106-104, to keep hopes alive in NBA playoffs, Dec. 8, 1971. Bucks have won three over the Warriors in best of seven series. Behind Dandridge is Warriors Jerry Lucas. (AP Photo/Sal Veder) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul Jabbar (33), loses control of ball as he layed up a shot, and Boston Celtics Dave Cowens was preparing to block, in their National Basketball Association game at night on Sunday, Feb. 13, 1972 at Boston garden in Boston. Watching is Celtics Tom Sanders, left. Milwaukee won 117-109. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks Jon McGlockin (14) takes the ball up for two points as he drives past San Francisco Warriors Jeff Mullins (23). In hot pursuit is Warriors Bob Portman (33) and Bucks Bob Dandridge (10) during Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs at Oakland Arena, March 27, 1971. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon) Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers’ Wilt Chamberlain (13) falls on Milwaukee Bucks’ Lew Alcindor (33) after going up for rebound during second round NBA playoff action at Milwaukee, April 6, 1971. Neither man was hurt nor fouls were called. (AP Photo/Paul Shane) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks’ Greg Smith (4) knocks ball from the hands of Los Angeles Lakers’ Hap Hairston (52) during first game of second round of NBA playoffs at Milwaukee, April 6, 1971. The ball went out of bounds in the resulting scramble for possession and was awarded to Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Paul Shane) Associated Press

Bucks’ Oscar Robertson (1) is knocked to the floor by Los Angeles Lakers’ Wilt Chamberlain (13) as they fight for rebound under Bucks’ basket during NBA playoffs at Milwaukee, April 18, 1971. No fouls were called on the play and Chamberlain threw down court to key a fast break. (AP Photo/Paul Shane) Associated Press

Buck’s Greg Smith (4) spoils lay up by Baltimore Bullets’ John Tresvant (12) by knocking ball away during NBA championship playoff opener at Milwaukee, April 21, 1971. Although Bullets’ missed the shot, they received inbound possession on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Shane) Associated Press

Lew Alcindor of the Milwaukee Bucks grabs one of the 24 rebounds he picked off in game against the Baltimore Bullets on April 26, 1971 in Baltimore. Jack Marin of Baltimore and Bob Dandridge of the Bucks battle at a lower level. The Bucks won 102-83 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 NBA championship series. (AP Photo/William A. Smith) Associated Press

Jo Jo White (10) of the Boston Celtics is shown in action against Milwaukee Bucks, Dec. 22, 1971, Madison, Wisc. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks Lew Alcindor (33) stretches his long frame as he drives past Los Angeles Lakers Wilt Chamberlain (13) towards basket April 18, 1971 during NBA playoffs at Milwaukee. Chamberlain was unable to block this shot, but he manages to spoil several other Alcindor goal attempts. (A (AP Photo) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Jon McGlocklin drives past Phoenix's Clem Haskins for a goal during their game in Milwaukee, Feb. 1971. (AP Photo/Paul Shane) Associated Press

Lew Alcindor (33) of the Milwaukee Bucks watches the ball fly out of bounds after he lost it dribbling against the Buffalo Braves in Milwaukee, Wis., March 5, 1971. The Bucks tied an NBA record for consecutive victories when they beat the Braves, 116-113. The record is also held by the New York Knicks at 18 straight wins. (AP Photo/Paul Shane) Associated Press

With Oscar Robertson of the Milwaukee Bucks setting apick, Lucius Allen drives for the corner in April 26, 1971 game against the Baltimore Bullets. Kevin Lughery chases Allen while Jack Martin moves in to pick up Allen. Milwaukee won 102-83 to take a 2-0 lead in the National Basketball Association's best of 7 championship series. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) of the Milwaukee Bucks, moves in as Don Smith of the Seattle Supersonics cuts court toward the basket during NBA action in Milwaukee, Wis., Dec. 8, 1971. The two big men were teammates in Milwaukee last year, but Smith was traded to Seattle after last season. (AP Photo/Paul Shane) Associated Press

Lew Alcindor, 7'2" center for the Milwaukee Bucks, opens door of automobile he received for being named winner of the annual "Sport Magazine NBA Playoff Award", May 6, 1971, outside of Mamma Leone's restaurant in midtown Manhattan, New York City, after he was honored there at a luncheon. Alcindor, a native New Yorker who played at Power Memorial High School, was named the NBA's most valuable player. (AP Photo/John Rooney) Associated Press

Archie Clark of the Philadelphia 76ers tumbles over the head of Jon McGlocklin of the Milwaukee Bucks as Clark tries to stop McGlocklin's try for second period field goal in Philadelphia, Jan. 30, 1971. The Bucks won, 142-118. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham) Associated Press

FILE - In this April 30, 1971, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks' Lew Alcindor, who later was renamed Kareem Abdul Jabbar, smiles as he receives congratulations from Baltimore Bullets' Jack Marin (24) after winning the NBA championship in Milwaukee. The Bucks' first season wasn’t all that dazzling at 27-55 in 1968-69. But then they drafted Alcindor with the No. 1 pick. In 1970-71, the Bucks captured an NBA title by sweeping the Baltimore Bullets. (AP Photo/File) Associated Press

Wesley D. Pavalon, right, presents trophy to Bucks center Lew Alcindor at ceremonies before Bucks-Los Angeles Lakers playoff game in Milwaukee at night on April 10, 1971. Alcindor was named the NBA Most Valuable player and won the leagues high scoring crown. Lews parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ferdinand Alcindor of New York, which did their sons recognition. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks reach out for super star Oscar Robertson as he searches for his luggage at the airport in Milwaukee, Wis., May 1, 1971. Some 20,000 people came to the airport to welcome the NBA champions after they defeated the Baltimore Bullets in four straight games. Robertson retreated without his bags, but sheriff's deputies later found them. (AP Photo/Paul Shane) Associated Press

