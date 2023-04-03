19 people become U.S. citizens during Milwaukee Bucks half time ceremony

MILWAUKEE — For the players of the Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum is home.

Sunday night, the court became even more special for a group of people now calling the United States home.

Abdoul Ali is from Togo, Africa. He waited for six years to become a U.S. Citizen.

"I left my country with nothing but a dream," Ali said.

That dream came true during half time at Fiserv Forum. The Milwaukee Bucks hosted its first naturalization ceremony on the court.

19 people from 15 different countries took the oath, which is the final step to citizenship.

Marcia Pina took the oath with her parents, Maria and Francisco. They're from Venezuela.

"It's unreal. I can’t believe this is happening," Pina exclaimed. "We never thought it was going to happen. And at the Bucks game?"

Judge Nancy Joseph, a United States magistrate judge with the Eastern District of Wisconsin, oversaw the ceremony. She is a naturalized citizen herself, coming to America from Haiti at just eight years old.

"Part of our mission at the Federal Courthouse is, sometimes, to take the show to the road. We feel very lucky to share this ceremony with the Bucks," Joseph said.

She says the very public ceremony allows more of the community to see the naturalization process.

Quinn Otero is the manager of corporate social responsibility for the Milwaukee Bucks. She says civic engagement is one of the team's pillars.

"We really wanted to highlight new citizens and help tell their story," Otero said. "Bringing folks together to really celebrate that moment."

It's a moment that people like Ali won't ever forget, especially because he's a member of the United States Army.

"If you could tell me that I'm here today, wearing this uniform, getting my citizenship this way? I would have said no," he joked.

For Pina's family, the night was just as special. They moved straight to Milwaukee, and say they love the city.

"It's a dream. Something you won’t forget in your entire life," Francisco exclaimed.

For Ali and the Pinas alike, the night was about achieving the American Dream.

"I’m just happy I’m about to be an American. It’s really exciting. Greatest nation on earth," Ali said.

