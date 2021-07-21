10 of the best photos from the moment the Bucks won the NBA Championship [PHOTOS]

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hugs his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger and son Liam after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hugs forward P.J. Tucker after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hugs forward P.J. Tucker after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with the championship trophy after the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reads with the championship trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reads with the championship trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) hugs Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) hugs Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next