Yelich Brewers superfan gets to meet her hero

MILWAUKEE — A teenager and Milwaukee Brewers superfan got the thrill of a lifetime this week. An Oshkosh girl made a sign, met Christian Yelich, and has a Home Opener story for life.

"I always have a little bit of hope," Kaitlyn Demler says.

Demler comes to Brewers games well-prepared with her art. The Oshkosh West junior attended the Brewers Home Opener with a sign, a dream, and hope that her message to Yelich in red would be seen.

"I hope so. That was my intent," Demler says. "So I hoped so, but I also realized after I made it, there was probably too many words. But it worked, so!"

"Persistence," Norman Salomon says.

It worked. As Kaitlyn and her Grandpa Norman got to meet the former MVP.

"He was a perfect gentleman," Norman says. "I didn't expect him to come back just for one specific fan, but it was great that he did, especially on her birthday."

Set up by Brewers Principal Owner Mark Attanasio and his son Mike.

"The way Mark and Mike fought for me, I will just never forget," Kaitlyn says. "Like whether he was an owner or not, he fought for a stranger to him when he didn't have to do that. I'm gonna cry. But I don't think there was any publicity involved. There was no cameras because everybody was gone. I don't know. I'm just so thankful. I'm thankful for Christian Yelich of course. I feel like he was busy. We were waiting for a while and he was busy you and just the fact that he could find some time to come up, it means a lot."

All making a day off from school worthwhile.

"I've missed a couple days, but definitely the best," Demler says. "It was, to be fair, it was a digital learning day."

"First day you've skipped!" Grandpa Norman says.

"But I would have missed school anyways!"

All the more impressive that Yelich didn't have a great day in the Home Opener, going hitless, yet still did the right thing.

