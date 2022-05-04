Watch
Woodruff fans 12, Adames, Tellez homer as Brewers top Reds

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:29 PM, May 03, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 12 to tie his career high, Willy Adames hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The NL Central-leading Brewers have won six of their last seven games.

The Reds have lost seven in a row and have the worst record in the majors at 3-20, they have the worst record in the majors.

Woodruff went 5 2/3 innings with three runs and no walks.

Tyler Mahle got the loss for the Reds.

Tommy Pham and Mike Moustakas hit home runs for Cincinnati.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

