Woodruff fans 12, Adames, Tellez homer as Brewers top Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 12 to tie his career high, Willy Adames hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Tuesday night.
The NL Central-leading Brewers have won six of their last seven games.
The Reds have lost seven in a row and have the worst record in the majors at 3-20.
Woodruff went 5 2/3 innings with three runs and no walks.
Tyler Mahle got the loss for the Reds.
Tommy Pham and Mike Moustakas hit home runs for Cincinnati.