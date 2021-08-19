Where are the Brewers Ben Sheets bobbleheads?

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers Ben Sheets Bobbleheads are missing.

The Bobbleheads were supposed to be given to the first 35,000 ticketed fans attending Sunday's game, in celebration of the 2000s Decade Weekend. There's just one small problem - they're missing.

Sightings of a few stray samples have been reported in Hawaii, Costa Rica and Yellowstone, leaving 34,995 far from American Family Field.

According to the Brewers, officially, the Bobbleheads are in a shipping delay, and aren't likely to arrive by the game Sunday.

The silver lining? Fans attending the 1:10 p.m. game Sunday against the Washington Nationals will receive a Potluck Bobblehead - a Bobblehead of a Brewers player from another 2021 promotional date - in addition to a raincheck voucher for the Ben Sheets Bobblehead.

