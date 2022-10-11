'We don't get do-overs': Milwaukee Brewers president David Stearns discusses the team's offseason

MILWAUKEE — As improvements begin in the offseason at American Family Field, so too do the improvements to the actual team on the field.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asked the Milwaukee Brewers and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns if he can add a key piece to the team, whether that's a bat or a pitcher, without subtracting from the core of the team.

"Our ownership is highly motivated to keep this group together," Stearns says. "Highly motivated to do everything in their power to help this run of competitiveness and ultimately advance deep into a World Series, and deep into playoffs and win a World Series."

Stearns did express regret about elements of the Josh Hader trade.

"We don't get do-overs in this position," Stearns says. "Looking back, I remain very excited about the young talent we have in the organization. I also recognize that we went into a trade deadline in playoff position and we didn't make the playoffs."

And the clock is ticking on front-line starting pitchers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff. Both with two more controllable years for the Brewers.

"Whenever you have premium talents like that," Stearns says. "Whenever you have really good guys, and those are really good guys, the goal would be to keep as many of them here long term as you can."

As for the construction of the management of this team? Stearns asked about Craig Counsell. He says the manager is doing an outstanding job. And when asked about his own future? Stearns says he's learned he'll let the speculation speak for itself.

