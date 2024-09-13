'We are heartbroken': Brewers announce Hank the Ballpark Pup has passed away

MILWAUKEE — One of Milwaukee's most beloved dogs has left us. The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday that Hank the Ballpark Pup has passed away.

“Hank was truly loved by our family and we are so grateful for the ten years we had with him," said Brewers Chief Operating Officer Marti Wronski. "Hank seemed to know that he was rescued by the entire Brewers family and he never met a fan - or really any human - he didn’t love. We are heartbroken to be without him but are grateful for the joy he brought to so many and the spotlight he helped shine on animal rescue.”

The legend of Hank began in February of 2014, when he wandered into the Brewers' Arizona Spring Training complex as a stray.

Hank spent his days at the complex throughout that spring, participating in team activities - everything from workouts on the diamond, to doing meet and greets with fans at games.

Watch: Brewers announce Hank the Ballpark Pup has passed away:

Hank the Ballpark Pup dies

After Spring Training, Hank was adopted by the Wronski family.

"For the past 10 years, he lived a comfortable life at his forever home in Wisconsin, cared for by a loving family," a news release says.

The Brewers are encouraging donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society or MADACC for those who wish to honor Hank's life.

Scott Paulus Hank the Dog before the Brewers opening game of the season, Monday March 31st, 2014 at Miller Park in Milwaukee. Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers

