WHITEWATER, Wis. — The UW-Whitewater Warhawks baseball team hopes to win their second Division III national title in three years. They say the Brewers' success shows that Wisconsin is a baseball state.

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UW-Whitewater baseball team finds inspiration from Brewers during pursuit of fourth national title

"My love for baseball, what I attribute to playing in college and being where I am today, come from going to Brewers games with my dad," said senior pitcher Brady Malkow, who came to UW-Whitewater from the town of Brodhead. "All of my birthday parties would be at Miller Park."

TMJ4 UW-Whitewater batter Danny Hopper prepares to take a swing.

The Warhawks, who coincidentally play at Miller Stadium, have won three national championships in their history. Head coach John Vodenlich led the team to all three titles, which happened in 2005, 2014, and 2025.

TMJ4 UW-Whitewater pitcher Theo Zeidler throws in front of the Warhawks' championship banners.

"Just like the Brewers are overlooked in MLB, I think the state of Wisconsin is overlooked in baseball," Vodenlich said.

UW-Whitewater's most famous baseball player is also well-known by certain Brewers fans. Reliever Bob Wickman made an All-Star Game with the Brewers in 2000, 10 years after he was drafted out of UW-W.

TMJ4 UW-Whitewater retired the number of pitcher Bob Wickman, who played for 15 years in Major League Baseball after his Warhawk career.

"I had the fortune of catching him," said Vodenlich, who also played at UW-Whitewater. "Now, we have his son Ethan on the mound with us."

Malkow hopes the Brewers' success leads to Wisconsinites paying attention to the Warhawks and amateur baseball across the state.

TMJ4 UW-Whitewater infielder Jackson Spring slides into third base during a scrimmage.

"Watching those guys play inspires you a little bit, and I hope we can take a few things from what they're doing," Malkow said. "We like to take pride in our work out on the field, and it's really good baseball across the board."

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