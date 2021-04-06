Two-person seating pods now available for Brewers home games

MILWAUKEE — You will now be able to join a family member, lover or friend in a two-person seating pod during Milwaukee Brewers' games.

The team announced Tuesday in a statement that they have the OK from the city health department to allow two-person seating pods for games through May 2.

That allows the Brewers to reconfigure seating pods to accommodate the "highly-in-demand" two-person seating pods. Pods for groups of four and six are also still available, according to the team.

Capacity remains at 25 percent in American Family Field.

Tickets are available for games through May 2 and can be purchased at brewers.com, 1-800-933-7890 or at the AmFam Field Box Office.

Click here to view the stadium's COVID-19 policy.

