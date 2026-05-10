Turang’s homer off Bednar in 9th helps Brewers complete sweep with 4-3 win over Yankees

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brice Turang homered off David Bednar with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees with a 4-3 victory Sunday.

Bednar (1-3) struck out Joey Ortiz and Jackson Chourio to start the ninth before Turang hit a 411-foot drive over the center-field wall for his first big league walk-off homer.

Milwaukee had not swept the Yankees in a series of at least three games since August 1989. The Brewers improved their interleague record since 2022 to a major league-best 116-65. They are 14-7 against American League teams and 8-9 against National League squads this season.

New York’s Aaron Judge hit a solo shot off Logan Henderson in the first inning for his 16th homer, matching Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber for the major league lead. Judge has seven first-inning homers this year and 92 in his career.

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws to the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 10, 2026, in Milwaukee.

Two days after his debut, the Yankees’ Spencer Jones got his first hit, a second-inning RBI single.

Milwaukee’s Abner Uribe (2-1) worked a scoreless ninth inning.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodón made his season debut and held Milwaukee hitless for the first 3 2/3 innings, but the Brewers erased a two-run deficit and took the lead in the fourth inning by capitalizing on the left-hander’s wildness.

Rodón started the fourth inning by walking William Contreras and Gary Sánchez and hitting Andrew Vaughn with a pitch. Contreras was forced out at home on Luis Rengifo’s bouncer to third before Sánchez scored Milwaukee’s first run on Garrett Mitchell’s sacrifice fly. Blake Perkins then got the Brewers’ first hit by lining a two-run single to center.

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Rengifo scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, May 10, 2026, in Milwaukee.

Rodón had surgery Oct. 15 to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur. He worked 4 1/3 innings and struck out four while allowing three runs, two hits and five walks.

New York tied the game against DL Hall in the sixth when Jazz Chisholm’s two-out RBI double.

Ben Rice was 0 for 13 in the series after returning from a bruised hand that caused him to miss four games.

Up next

Yankees: Open a three-game series at Baltimore. Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.03 ERA) pitches for New York on Monday. Brandon Young starts for the Orioles.

Brewers: Off Monday before hosting the San Diego Padres in a three-game series. Brandon Sproat (0-2, 5.87) pitches for Milwaukee on Tuesday. The Padres haven’t named their starter.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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