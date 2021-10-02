Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Trea Turner slam, solo HR; Kershaw hurt, Dodgers beat Brews

items.[0].image.alt
Ashley Landis/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a grand slam home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. Austin Barnes, Albert Pujols, and Mookie Betts also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Brewers Dodgers Baseball
Posted at 9:10 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 10:10:42-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner hit a grand slam and solo home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended the NL West race for at least another day, rallying past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 after starter Clayton Kershaw got hurt.

Pinch-hitter Matt Beaty launched a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning to help the defending World Series champions maintain their increasingly slim bid for a ninth consecutive division title.

San Francisco has clinched at least a tie for the title and reduced its magic number to one.

The Giants lead Los Angeles by two games.

The Dodgers trailed the NL Central champion Brewers 5-1 after three innings, but came back to win their 13th in a row at home.

Kershaw exited his start with left forearm discomfort in the second inning.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku