Tickets to Brewers' Field of Sweet Dreams event now on sale

MILWAUKEE — Tickets for the 13th annual “Field of Sweet Dreams” at American Family Field are now on sale, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Monday.

Fans will be able to bring their camping gear and spend the night "under the stars" at AmFam Field on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Fans will be able to enjoy the Brewers-Cardinals game via the scoreboard and enjoy a family-friendly film later in the evening on the stadium's screen. The Famous Racing Sausages and Bernie Brewer will also be making a visit.

These are the ticket prices:

Age 18 and older: $135 Full camping experience

Age 13-7: $125 Full camping experience

Age 3-12: $90 Full camping experience

Age 2 and under: FREE



You can buy your tickets by clicking here.

