Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Tellez, Brewers beat Darvish, Padres 2-1 to take 2 of 3

Brewers Padres Baseball
Gregory Bull/AP
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Luis Urias, right, celebrates with second baseman Kolten Wong after the Brewers defeated the San Diego Padres 2-1 in a baseball game Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Brewers Padres Baseball
Posted at 5:38 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 06:38:20-04

MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez doubled off Yu Darvish to bring in the tying run in the seventh inning.

Tyrone Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 to take two of three.

Darvish was brilliant in holding Milwaukee to one hit through six innings, but the Brewers broke through in the seventh with two hits, a walk and the sacrifice fly.

Former Padres player Luis Urías drew a leadoff walk and took third on Andrew McCutchen’s single, sliding headfirst and touching the base just ahead of Manny Machado’s tag.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku