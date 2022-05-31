Taylor HRs in both ends, Ashby fans 12, Brewers sweep Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyrone Taylor homered in both games, Aaron Ashby struck out a career-high 12 in the nightcap and the Milwaukee Brewers swept a doubleheader from the Chicago Cubs 7-6 and 3-1 Monday.

Luis Urías lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie in the opener. The Brewers trailed 4-2 before Taylor’s two-run homer in the sixth off Matt Swarmer, and Milwaukee led 2-1 in the second game when Taylor homered off left-hander Brandon Hughes in the eighth.

Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning against his former team, and the Brewers won their third in a row while getting just three hits in the nightcap. The Cubs extended their losing streak to three.

Ashby (1-3) allowed one run and five hits six-plus innings, giving up Willson Contreras’ home run over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue in the fourth. He left with the bases loaded in the seventh, and Brad Boxberger struck out pinch hitter Nico Hoerner and got Andrelton Simmons to ground into a 5-2-3 double-play.

Boxberger pitched two scoreless innings, and Josh Hader remained perfect in 18 save chances by getting his second of the day.

Chicago's Drew Smyly pitched three hitless innings and left because of right oblique soreness at the start of the fourth. Anderson Espinoza (0-1), a 24-year-old right-hander making his major league debut, allowed two runs and two hits in four innings.

Rowdy Tellez hit an RBI double in the fourth.

The first game was tied at 4 when Mike Brosseau singled off Daniel Norris (0-3) with two outs and Kolten Wong walked. Urías hit a 3-2 slider for a drive that barely made it over the ivy, his fifth homer this season.

Jace Peterson hit a long solo drive for Milwaukee.

Swarmer and Milwaukee’s Ethan Small made their big league debuts in the opener. It marked the first time in Brewers history that both starters made their debuts and the first for the Cubs since 1944.

Swarmer allowed four runs — one earned — five hits and one walk in six innings.

Small was charged with two runs and four hits with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. The lefty ran into control problems in the third when he walked four.

P.J. Higgins and Rafael Ortega hit solo shots on consecutive pitches off Trevor Kelley in the fourth. Higgins’ homer was his first in the majors; Ortega finished with three hits.

Miguel Sánchez (1-1) gave up one hit in two scoreless innings.

NIFTY GRAB

Taylor made a sensational leaping catch of Frank Schwindel’s fly against the right-field sidewall to close out the sixth inning of the second game. Taylor ran hard, timed his jump into the wall and fell to the warning track. The ball squeezed up and nearly out of Taylor’s glove, but the catch was confirmed by video review.

BACK TO THE FARM

The Brewers optioned Small to Triple-A Nashville between games, then selected the contact of RHP Luke Barker to fill the roster spot.

CUBS ROSTER MOVES

The Cubs designated veteran RHP Robert Gsellman for assignment and selected the contract of Hughes from Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs recalled OF Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa. Velázquez started both games in right and had two infield hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Placed RHP Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day IL with a right high ankle sprain a move retroactive to Saturday. Woodruff a two-time All-Star, sustained the injury on Friday at St. Louis, when he pitched four innings in a loss. He’s 5-3 with a 4.74 ERA in nine games this season. The Brewers recalled RHP Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Nashville.

Cubs: Placed rookie OF Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, with a left ring finger sprain. Suzuki was injured in Thursday’s game against the Reds in Cincinnati when he stole second in the third inning and jammed his hand on the bag. … Placed OF Jonathan Villar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday, with a mouth injury incurred while training. ... Transferred RHP Ethan Roberts (right shoulder inflammation) to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

LHP Eric Lauer (5-1, 2.31) is scheduled to start for the Brewers on Tuesday and LHP Justin Steele (1-5, 5.40) for the Cubs.

