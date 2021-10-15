Watch
Stearns says Brewers don't know cause of Yelich's struggles

Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says nobody has been able to figure out the cause of Christian Yelich's hitting struggles over the past couple of seasons.
Posted at 6:56 PM, Oct 15, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says nobody has been able to figure out the cause of Christian Yelich’s hitting struggles over the past couple of seasons.

Getting him back on track is a major offseason priority for the Brewers as they continue chasing their first World Series title in franchise history. Yelich will make $26 million each of the next seven seasons, though $4 million of that will be deferred each year. Yelich hit .248 with nine homers and 51 RBIs in 117 games this season.

