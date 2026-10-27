SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A South Milwaukee bakery is getting a big-league shoutout. Wildflower Bakery has been making a special Brewers sourdough bread and last week, the bread caught the attention of the Brewers team chef.

Owner Gene Webb said the chef reached out about getting the bread for some special events.

"One of our longtime customers from Shorewood said hey, the Brewers chef has just texted me. He saw your Facebook post. Can he call you? I said absolutely, he can call me. He can call me anytime he likes. And so he said hey, I have some events going on with the team. I love the look. Can we buy some? And I said, absolutely. I would be honored and thrilled," Webb said.

Watch the video report below:

South Milwaukee's Wildflower Bakery catches the eye of Brewers team chef with its special sourdough

Webb shared that the breads are also available at North Shore Boulangerie in Shorewood, Sendik's on Downer and Bakehouse 23 in South Milwaukee.

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