Robin Yount, Craig Counsell, Freddy Peralta hosting private autograph signing

WAUKESHA — Here is your chance to get some autographs from Brewers stars like Robin Yount, Craig Counsell, and Freddy Peralta.

Waukehsa Sportscards is hosting a private autograph signing on Feb. 25. Since it is private, that means walk-ins are not allowed. You need to mail or drop off the items you wished to be signed by Feb. 17 to 212 E. Moreland Blvd, Waukesha.

Just Announced! Private autograph signings w @Brewers ROBIN YOUNT, CRAIG COUNSELL & FREDDY PERALTA February 25th. All orders must be rcvd by Feb. 17th. Drop offs & Mail order accepted at Waukesha Sportscards @wauksports Info @ https://t.co/82zWGfDVD6. @FreddyPeraltaRD #Brewers pic.twitter.com/NU316wPkON — Waukesha Sportscards (@wauksports) January 17, 2022

To get a card signed by Counsell or Peralta, it costs $29.99. For balls, bats, helmets and jerseys it costs anywhere from $39.99 to $49.99. Autographs for other objects costs anywhere from $15 to $20.

For Yount, an autographed card costs about $70. A jersey or helmet costs about $150. An autographed baseball costs $100.

Click on Counsell, Peralta, or Yount for more specific pricing descriptions. Waukesha Sportscard said that all autographs come with a certificate of authenticity.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip