Robin Yount, Craig Counsell, Freddy Peralta hosting private autograph signing

Posted at 11:25 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 12:25:08-05

WAUKESHA — Here is your chance to get some autographs from Brewers stars like Robin Yount, Craig Counsell, and Freddy Peralta.

Waukehsa Sportscards is hosting a private autograph signing on Feb. 25. Since it is private, that means walk-ins are not allowed. You need to mail or drop off the items you wished to be signed by Feb. 17 to 212 E. Moreland Blvd, Waukesha.

To get a card signed by Counsell or Peralta, it costs $29.99. For balls, bats, helmets and jerseys it costs anywhere from $39.99 to $49.99. Autographs for other objects costs anywhere from $15 to $20.

For Yount, an autographed card costs about $70. A jersey or helmet costs about $150. An autographed baseball costs $100.

Click on Counsell, Peralta, or Yount for more specific pricing descriptions. Waukesha Sportscard said that all autographs come with a certificate of authenticity.

