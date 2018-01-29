Report: Brewers pick up free agent reliever Matt Albers

A report says that the Milwaukee Brewers picked up what may be a gem of a free agent relief pitcher.

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports and the Athletic says that the Brewers have agreed to a two-year deal with former Nationals pitcher Matt Albers.

What stands out about Albers is his ERA from 2017 - a 1.62 ERA to go with a 7-2 record.

2018 will be his 13th MLB season. In four of his last five campaigns, his ERA has been under 3.14.

In his last 22 appearances of 2017, he only gave up one earned run.