Reds beat Brewers 10-5, win 2 straight for 1st time in '22

Aaron Doster/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez points to the sky as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
CINCINNATI (AP) — Colin Moran homered in his third straight at-bat, Brandon Drury and Kyle Farmer each hit a three-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds won two straight games for the first time this season, rallying past the Milwaukee Brewers 10-5.

The Reds bounced back after being swept in three games at Milwaukee last week by a combined score of 34-12.

Moran connected in the second inning off Brandon Woodruff to make it 1-0.

Drury's three-run homer in the fifth put the Reds ahead for good at 5-3.

Farmer added insurance with his blast in the seventh that snapped an 0-for-34 skid.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

