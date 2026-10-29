PHOTOS: The Milwaukee Brewers are 2026 World Series Champions

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Milwaukee Brewers players celebrate after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Fans cheer during a watch party at American Family Field after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Ross Harried) Associated Press

Fans attend a watch party to see the Milwaukee Brewers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Ross Harried) Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers players celebrate after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich holds the World Series trophy with teammates after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras holds the MVP trophy after they won baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras holds the MVP trophy after they won baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio holds the World Series trophy after the Brewers won baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill, center, celebrates with teammates after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Fans cheer during a watch party at American Family Field after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Ross Harried) Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras celebrates after their win against the Tampa Bay Rays inbaseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Associated Press

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