PHOTOS: The Milwaukee Brewers are 2026 World Series Champions
The Milwaukee Brewers are 2026 World Series Champions.
Milwaukee Brewers players celebrate after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press Fans cheer during a watch party at American Family Field after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Ross Harried)Photo by: Associated Press Fans attend a watch party to see the Milwaukee Brewers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Ross Harried)Photo by: Associated Press Milwaukee Brewers players celebrate after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: Associated Press Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich holds the World Series trophy with teammates after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras holds the MVP trophy after they won baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: Associated Press Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras holds the MVP trophy after they won baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: Associated Press The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: Associated Press Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio holds the World Series trophy after the Brewers won baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: Associated Press Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill, center, celebrates with teammates after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: Associated Press Fans cheer during a watch party at American Family Field after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Ross Harried)Photo by: Associated Press Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras celebrates after their win against the Tampa Bay Rays inbaseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press