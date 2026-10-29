Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

PHOTOS: The Milwaukee Brewers are 2026 World Series Champions

The Milwaukee Brewers are 2026 World Series Champions.

World Series Brewers Rays Baseball Milwaukee Brewers players celebrate after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press World Series Brewers Baseball Fans cheer during a watch party at American Family Field after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Ross Harried)Photo by: Associated Press World Series Brewers Baseball Fans attend a watch party to see the Milwaukee Brewers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Ross Harried)Photo by: Associated Press World Series Brewers Rays Baseball Milwaukee Brewers players celebrate after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press World Series Brewers Rays Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press APTOPIX World Series Brewers Rays Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press World Series Brewers Rays Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: Associated Press World Series Brewers Rays Baseball Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich holds the World Series trophy with teammates after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press World Series Brewers Rays Baseball Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras holds the MVP trophy after they won baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: Associated Press World Series Brewers Rays Baseball Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras holds the MVP trophy after they won baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: Associated Press World Series Brewers Rays Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: Associated Press World Series Brewers Rays Baseball Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio holds the World Series trophy after the Brewers won baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: Associated Press World Series Brewers Rays Baseball Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill, center, celebrates with teammates after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: Associated Press World Series Brewers Baseball Fans cheer during a watch party at American Family Field after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Ross Harried)Photo by: Associated Press World Series Brewers Rays Baseball Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras celebrates after their win against the Tampa Bay Rays inbaseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Photo by: Associated Press

PHOTOS: The Milwaukee Brewers are 2026 World Series Champions

close-gallery
  • World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
  • World Series Brewers Baseball
  • World Series Brewers Baseball
  • World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
  • World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
  • APTOPIX World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
  • World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
  • World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
  • World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
  • World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
  • World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
  • World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
  • World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
  • World Series Brewers Baseball
  • World Series Brewers Rays Baseball

Share

Milwaukee Brewers players celebrate after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Fans cheer during a watch party at American Family Field after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Ross Harried)Associated Press
Fans attend a watch party to see the Milwaukee Brewers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of baseball's World Series Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Ross Harried)Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers players celebrate after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Associated Press
The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Associated Press
The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich holds the World Series trophy with teammates after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras holds the MVP trophy after they won baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras holds the MVP trophy after they won baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Associated Press
The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after winning baseball's World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio holds the World Series trophy after the Brewers won baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill, center, celebrates with teammates after winning baseball's World Series, against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Associated Press
Fans cheer during a watch party at American Family Field after the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Ross Harried)Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras celebrates after their win against the Tampa Bay Rays inbaseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)Associated Press
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next