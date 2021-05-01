Watch
Peralta strong on mound, Brewers down scuffling Dodgers 3-1

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:18 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 23:18:51-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched six strong innings and Jackie Bradley Jr. homered to lead the Milwaukee Brewers past the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Friday night.

The Brewers have taken the first two games of the four-game series. The Dodgers lost for the ninth time in their last 12 games.

Peralta (3-0) held the Dodgers without a hit until A.J. Pollock’s lead-off homer in the fifth. Peralta set down 16 of the last 17 batters he faced. Bradley Jr. belted a two-run homer with one out in the second off Dodgers starter Edwin Uceta, who was making his major league debut. It marked the 100th career home run for Bradley Jr.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

