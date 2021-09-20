Watch
Patrick Wisdom three-run home run lifts Cubs over Brewers 6-4

Morry Gash/AP
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 5:46 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 06:46:00-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Patrick Wisdom set a Cubs rookie record with his 27th homer, hitting a three-run drive that capped a five-run comeback in the eighth inning and sent Chicago over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4.

The Brewers’ ninth-inning rally fell short and the magic number for wrapping up their first NL Central title since 2018 remained at three.

Milwaukee clinched its fourth consecutive playoff berth Saturday.

Wisdom’s drive to center off Jandel Gustave topped the 26 homers that Kris Bryant hit during his rookie season in 2015.

Christian Yelich singled home two runs in the Milwaukee ninth with a two-out single. Omar Narváez singled and Luis Urías walked to load the bases.

The Cubs brought in Michael Rucker, who retired Jace Peterson on a flyball to earn his first career save.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

