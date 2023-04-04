Parents of Brewers Owen Miller watch him achieve a dream

Everyone loves a hometown kid does well story. Such is the case for Tom and Rose Miller as they watch their son Owen suit up for the Brewers. Owen is from Fredonia and Ozaukee High School.

"I'm just really proud," dad Tom Miller says. "Just a proud moment for our whole family and even our community up in Fredonia. Just really a great experience."

"This was his dream come true. This was his dream come true," mom Rose Miller says. "It's just so exciting to see him in a Brewer uniform."

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "Do you immediately go back to just doing soft toss with him in the backyard or what do you go back to?"

"Yes, somewhat playing wiffleball at the beginning," Tom Miller says. "And t-ball and then travel ball. And I actually still this winter, I was pitching to him and doing soft toss and stuff. So I'm still actually helping him out. I know the amount of time they put in and the time we put in with him. I think that's what makes me proud, is hard work has paid off."

Lance Allan asks, "He was with the Guardians. He was with the Padres in the minors. But what does it mean to have that logo and see this?"

"There are just no words that describe it. It's unbelievable!" Rose Miller says. "It is just the best moment today."

Owen used to still live with his parents because he was only here for a few weeks in the off-season. Now that he's on the Brewers roster, he figures he's gotta get a place of his own.

