Padres rally in 9th vs Brewers stalls, 9-game win streak ends

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 10:40 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 23:40:33-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers closer Josh Hader stopped San Diego’s rally in the ninth inning and the Padres’ nine-game winning streak ended with a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee.

Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth. Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo in the ninth. Hader relieved with a runner on first and no outs, and gave up Eric Hosmer’s RBI double with one out and then a walk. Hader settled down to retire Austin Nola on a popup and Ha-Seong Kim on a lineout for his 11th save of the season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

