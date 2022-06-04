Watch
Padres' Musgrove carrying no-hitter into 7th inning vs Brews

Morry Gash/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:46 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 22:46:42-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — San Diego’s Joe Musgrove has held the Milwaukee Brewers hitless through six innings as he bids for his second no-hitter in as many seasons.

He has thrown 87 pitches. The Padres lead the Brewers 6-0. Musgrove has thrown the only no-hitter in Padres history. It came in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on April 9, 2021. He has allowed four runners so far in Milwaukee.

Musgrove hit former Padres teammates Victor Caratini with a pitch in the third inning, walked Rowdy Tellez in the fifth and walked Kolten Wong and Pablo Reyes in the sixth.

