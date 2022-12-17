Ozaukee's Owen Miller will rely on Counsell to play for Hometown Brewers

Owen Miller will get to live a Wisconsin kid's baseball dream, playing for the Brewers. So I asked him when he puts the Brewers uniform on for the first time, and when he plays at American Family Field, what he would like to accomplish.

"The biggest thing I wanna do is, I'd love to you know, seeing and just playing the Brewers the last couple of years and seeing that the team that they have had to keep, you know the success going that you know that they've had the last couple of years and get back to playing postseason baseball and you know, making runs in October."

And how does he keep the nervousness away, playing in front of family and friends and just stick to his game?

"When I came home and I played with the Chinooks back in 2016 and 2017? I got a little bit of a taste of what that was like," Miller says. "And dealing with, you know, playing in front of your friends and family a lot on a consistent basis. But you know, I think it's definitely going to be a, you know, a learning step for me and understanding kind of how to really focus in on the proper things. And I think the best thing is that you know, we have a head coach in Craig Counsell that has done this before. And you know, he was a hometown guy that played for his hometown Brewers. And you know, I definitely will have to bounce a lot of questions off him and talk with him and get a lot of advice from Craig. I can specifically remember David Freese playing for the Cardinals for those many years and doing what he did in the playoffs and winning a World Series for them and you know, how much that meant to him. And seeing, you know, I always remember that thinking like, wow, you know, if I could play for the Brewers someday like that? You know, that would be pretty special. So you know, like I said it's a dream come true and I'm really excited."

The Ozaukee High School grad lives with his parents and trains in Mequon in the offseason, since he used to be here only for three to four months. Now he says he'll likely get a condo in downtown Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip