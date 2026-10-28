More than 30,000 fans packed American Family Field in Milwaukee for a watch party, hoping to see the Brewers close out the World Series and take home the championship in Game 4 in Florida.

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Over 30,000 Brewers fans pack American Family Field for World Series Game 4 watch party

For many in the crowd, a title would be a long-awaited moment for the city and for themselves.

"It is time for Milwaukee to have a World Series," one fan said.

Others shared what a championship would mean on a personal level, with at least one fan already making plans for a potential celebration.

"I just told my friend I'm not working at your store on the weekend. If we have the World Series parade, I'm going to be there," one Brewers fan said.

For some, the moment carried a deeper meaning tied to family.

"Unfortunately, my dad wanted to see the World Series when he was around, but he never got that chance," another Brewers fan said. "And I'm here to do it for him."

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