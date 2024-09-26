Ortiz pitches seven strong innings as Pirates cool off NL Central champion Brewers 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Liover Peguero slashed a two-run double, Luis Ortiz pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Ortiz (7-6) allowed one run on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts in seven innings. His only mistake was a second-inning pitch to Jake Bauers that Milwaukee's designated hitter sent to the seats in right-center for his 12th homer of the season.

Peguero led all Pirates minor leaguers this season in hits, RBIs and doubles before being called up on Tuesday after Pittsburgh s urprisingly released first baseman Rowdy Tellez. The shortstop laced a ball to the notch in left-center against Freddy Peralta (11-9) in the fifth that drove in Yasmani Grandal and Nick Yorke, both of whom reached base after working full-count walks.

“When you work really hard and then you see the results, the results that you’ve be looking for, you just get excited,” Peguero said. “Right now, I just want more. I’m going to continue to keep improving out there and give everything I have, which is really exciting.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had the other two hits for Pittsburgh, a clean single in the fourth and an infield hit in the eighth. Aroldis Chapman recorded his 12th save after left fielder Bryan Reynolds threw out Willy Adames with two outs in the ninth when Adames tried to stretch a single into a double.

Ortiz, who began the season as a long reliever, has put together a compelling case that he deserves to stay in the rotation in 2025, a rotation that will include rookie sensation Paul Skenes.

“After we broke camp and they told me I was going to be in the bullpen, all that was in my mind was to try and help the team in as many ways as possible,” said Ortiz, who will finish the year with a 3.32 ERA. "Whatever happens after that, it happens. The other thing I was focused on was to just work hard and give the team a good shot to win.”

The right-hander has developed a deeper repertoire this season, adding a cutter to the mix that has helped him become more effective.

“That’s a new pitch,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “For how much it played and how much he was able to make that pitch better during a major league season is something that’s really important.”

Rhys Hoskins, William Contreras and Sal Frelick all singled for the NL Central champion Brewers, who are readying for their sixth playoff appearance in the last seven years.

Peralta has been among the major reasons why Milwaukee is heading back to the postseason. The 28-year-old right-hander has been a fixture near the top of the Brewers' rotation that has seen 17 different players start at least one game.

“You talk about a pillar,” Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. "We call those guys our pillars. But he did it on the field, too. He showed every single start and he gave us everything he got.”

Peralta was in October form for most of the night against Pittsburgh, retiring the first nine batters he faced. He ran into trouble with two outs in the fifth, which also happened to come when he was one strikeout away from reaching 200 for a second straight season. The 28-year-old admitted he was chasing the milestone against Grandal, Yorke and Peguero and it cost him.

“One of his better outings except for that little three-batter stretch where there’s two outs and he’s trying to punch guys out,” Murphy said. "Hopefully he learned a lesson.”

Murphy let Peralta go out for the top of the sixth, then pulled him after Peralta fanned Reynolds to get to 200. Next up is a bit of rest before the playoffs begin.

“I’m in a great position right now,” Peralta said. “I feel great. Awesome.”

UP NEXT

The series wraps up on Thursday in Pittsburgh's home finale. Aaron Civale (7-9, 4.53 ERA) starts for Milwaukee. Mitch Keller (11-11, 4.21) will make his final start of the season for the Pirates.

