NLDS single-game tickets for the Brewers on sale Thursday

The Milwaukee Brewers announced details for purchasing single-game tickets for potential National League Division Series games at American Family Field!
Those tickets will be available for sale on Thursday starting at noon, central time.
The games would be played on Tuesday, October 8th, and Wednesday, October 9th, depending on how the Brewers do in the Wild Card Series against the New York Mets. If a fan purchases tickets for a game that doesn't happen, the full value of the purchase, including fees, will be refunded to the buyer's credit card with in 10 business days of the scheduled game.
Fans will also get the chance to buy parking passes online, with digital parking passes available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information on buying tickets, click here.
