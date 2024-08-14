New movie documenting 1982 Milwaukee Brewers coming to Marcus Theaters

A new movie documenting the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers is coming to Marcus Theaters in September.

"Just a Bit Outside" highlights the amazing run to the World Series for the '82 Brewers.

The creators behind the film, director and producer Sean Hanish, and producer Kelly Kahl, are joining TMJ4 News at 4 Wednesday. They're both Wisconsin natives and lifelong Brewers fans themselves.

Get more information about the movie here.

