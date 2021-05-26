Watch
Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers

Aaron Gash/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base past the tag of Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 10:42 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 23:42:43-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee 7-1.

San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33.

Burnes, who opened the season with a record 58 strikeouts before issuing a walk, issued three free passes, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Five of San Diego’s stolen bases came with Burnes on the mound.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

