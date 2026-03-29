Murakami’s home run isn’t enough, Brewers beat White Sox 6-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell hit two singles, drove in two runs and stole two bases on Saturday night to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 despite another home run by Munetaka Murakami.

Christian Yelich had three hits and his RBI single opened the scoring in Milwaukee’s three-run first inning. Brice Turang also had three hits, which included two doubles, Joey Ortiz had two hits and drove in a run and Brandon Lockridge had an RBI single.

Yelich moved to third on a base hit by Jake Bauers before Mitchell hit a two-run single to center that made it 3-0. Brewers Sean Burke (0-1) fielded Yelich’s checked-swing dribbler in the second and threw wildly to first. Turang raced home on play to give Milwaukee a four-run lead.

Murakami homered off starter Chad Patrick to lead off the fourth inning. The Japanese slugger, who signed a two-year $34-million deal in December after playing eight seasons (2018-2025) with the Yakult Swallows of the Nippon Professional Baseball League, made his debut Thursday in the opener, a 14-2 loss, and hit a solo shot.

Lockridge’s base hit in the sixth and Ortiz’s single in the seventh put insurance runs on the board.

Aaron Ashby (1-0) struck out four of the seven batters he faced in relief of Patrick, who went 4 1/3 innings and allowed a run.

Burke lost his career-high seventh consecutive road game since beating Detroit in Sept. 2024. He allowed four runs, three earned, and had five strikeouts.

Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn was placed on the 10-day injured list (left hamate fracture) retroactive to March 27. Catcher Jeferson Quero was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

Up next

Anthony Kay starts Sunday for the White Sox in the finale of the three-game series against Brandon Sproat in the season debut for both pitchers.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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