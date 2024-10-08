MLB to produce and distribute local games for Brewers in 2025

MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans will have a new way to watch the team in 2025.

It’s part of a new arrangement where MLB will produce and distribute local games for the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as other teams such as the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins for the 2025 season.

Morry Gash/AP New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a three-run home run during the ninth inning of Game 3 of a National League wild card baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

It comes after the Diamond Sports Group dropped the Brewers.

The arrangement will give fans more options to watch their favorite teams on television or stream digitally and will be similar to how MLB produced and distributed games for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, and San Diego Padres during the 2024 season.

“With the media landscape continuing to evolve, Major League Baseball is committed to serving our fans by ensuring they can see their favorite clubs, removing blackouts where we can, and ultimately growing the reach of our games,” said Noah Garden, MLB deputy commissioner, business and media. “We are proud to bring Guardians, Brewers, and Twins games to their passionate fan bases with the same high-quality production that we have demonstrated in Arizona, Colorado, and San Diego.”

Morry Gash/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Jake Bauers celebrates his home run with William Contreras (24) and Willy Adames (27) during the seventh inning of Game 3 of a National League wild card baseball game against the New York Mets Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Local games produced by MLB last year included special features normally associated with nationally televised games, including Ump Cam, live look-ins to the MLB Replay Operations Center, Wire Cam, on-field locations for pregame and postgame, a new RF camera with a shallow depth-of-field look, and increased access like in-game interviews with players.

“In addition to expanding reach, Major League Baseball is utilizing resources to provide fans with an outstanding production that features new technology, improved picture quality, and better access to the game and players,” said Billy Chambers, MLB executive vice president, local media.

More information about where and how fans can watch will be available closer to the 2025 season.

