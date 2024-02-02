Watch Now
MLB Network: Corbin Burnes is being traded to Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 7:44 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 20:44:52-05

Brewers player Corbin Burnes is being traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

That's according to the MLB network, who first reported it Thursday evening, on Feb 1.

Baltimore is set to receive RHP Corbin Burnes, while Milwaukee is set to receive IF Joey Ortiz, LHP D.L Hall, and the 34th pick in the 2024 draft.

