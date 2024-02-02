MLB Network: Corbin Burnes is being traded to Orioles

Brewers player Corbin Burnes is being traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

That's according to the MLB network, who first reported it Thursday evening, on Feb 1.

Orioles reportedly acquire RHP Corbin Burnes from Brewers, per @MLBNetwork Insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/am9VJwb7v2 — MLB (@MLB) February 2, 2024

Baltimore is set to receive RHP Corbin Burnes, while Milwaukee is set to receive IF Joey Ortiz, LHP D.L Hall, and the 34th pick in the 2024 draft.

